Dr. Kenneth Dzubey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Dzubey, OD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Dzubey, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Dzubey works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Associates5959 Gateway Blvd W Ste 244, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 779-0676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dzubey?
Well scheduled. Scheduled my appointment within 3 days. Friendly staff and very capable. The doctor was VERY thorough in explaining the results of my retinal exam, even showed me the pictures of my retinas and explained what to watch for. Very professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Dzubey, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1730172206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzubey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzubey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzubey works at
Dr. Dzubey speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.