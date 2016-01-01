See All Physicians Assistants in Shreveport, LA
Kenneth Betzing, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Kenneth Betzing, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Shreveport, LA. 

Kenneth Betzing works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.
    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 798-4573


About Kenneth Betzing, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1053304048
Frequently Asked Questions

Kenneth Betzing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kenneth Betzing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kenneth Betzing works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Kenneth Betzing’s profile.

Kenneth Betzing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Betzing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Betzing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Betzing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

