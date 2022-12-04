Overview

Kenneth Babbitt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Westminster.



Kenneth Babbitt works at Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.