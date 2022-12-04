Kenneth Babbitt, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Babbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenneth Babbitt, FNP
Overview
Kenneth Babbitt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Westminster.
Kenneth Babbitt works at
Locations
Tucson Clinical Medica Familiar3770 S 16th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 620-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider, Caring. He takes his time to see you and listen all your complaints. Excellent Physical exam. I highly recommend him.
About Kenneth Babbitt, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073552246
Education & Certifications
- Westminster
- University Of Utah Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Babbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Babbitt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Babbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kenneth Babbitt speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Kenneth Babbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Babbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Babbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Babbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.