Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mill Creek, WA. 

Dr. Ackerman works at Kenneth A. Ackerman, Ph.D., LMFT in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth Ackerman
    16000 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 211, Mill Creek, WA 98012
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073590634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida St U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman works at Kenneth A. Ackerman, Ph.D., LMFT in Mill Creek, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

    Dr. Ackerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

