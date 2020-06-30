See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, NY
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. 

Kenna Elmendorf-Burns works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Behavioral Health
    10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns?

    Jun 30, 2020
    I have been seen by kenna for the past 1.5 years for my MDD and anxiety. She is very down to earth, a great listener, willing to think outside of the box, and will always tell it like it is. She is good at putting things in perspective and recognizes that medication is not a cure all. She always listens to and respects my opinions and questions about treatment and is open to new ideas. I feel that she has given me the opportunity to have control of the route that my treatment has gone - I truly appreciate that. I continue to be seen by kenna despite living oven an hr away from the office and would recommend her to anyone and everyone.
    — Jun 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kenna Elmendorf-Burns to family and friends

    Kenna Elmendorf-Burns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C.

    About Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043264344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenna Elmendorf-Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenna Elmendorf-Burns works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. View the full address on Kenna Elmendorf-Burns’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Kenna Elmendorf-Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.