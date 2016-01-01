See All Psychologists in Duluth, MN
Kenna Bolton Holz, LP

Health Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kenna Bolton Holz, LP is a Health Psychologist in Duluth, MN. 

Kenna Bolton Holz works at Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Lbby Level, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kenna Bolton Holz, LP

    Specialties
    • Health Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1962770685
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenna Bolton Holz, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenna Bolton Holz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kenna Bolton Holz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenna Bolton Holz works at Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Kenna Bolton Holz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kenna Bolton Holz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenna Bolton Holz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenna Bolton Holz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenna Bolton Holz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.