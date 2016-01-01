Kenna Bolton Holz, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenna Bolton Holz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenna Bolton Holz, LP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kenna Bolton Holz, LP is a Health Psychologist in Duluth, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Lbby Level, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kenna Bolton Holz, LP
- Health Psychology
- English
- Female
- 1962770685
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Kenna Bolton Holz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
