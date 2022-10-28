See All Physicians Assistants in Frederick, MD
Kendyl Cooper, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3
Overview

Kendyl Cooper, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. 

Kendyl Cooper works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frederick Memorial Hospital
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 944-0034

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 28, 2022
Personable, gentle, efficient. I appreciate she asked about exercise and overall health in addition to gynecologic health. The office runs on time and has easy self check in.
Oct 28, 2022
About Kendyl Cooper, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215200043
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kendyl Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kendyl Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kendyl Cooper works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Kendyl Cooper’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Kendyl Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendyl Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendyl Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendyl Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

