Kendra Meche has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kendra Meche, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kendra Meche, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Kendra Meche works at
Locations
W Carl Nabours MD631 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love seeing her. She helps with anything I need. Wish everyone had her compassion.
About Kendra Meche, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326295239
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Kendra Meche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Meche.
