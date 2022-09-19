Dr. Eck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendra Eck, OD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Eck, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Eck works at
Locations
Cigna3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 404-5200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eck?
Dr. Eck is always professional and pleasant. I highly recommend her. 5 stars!
About Dr. Kendra Eck, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1427323997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.