Kendra Devanney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kendra Devanney, PA-C is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Kendra Devanney works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group445 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06110 Directions (860) 696-2200
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 246-2071Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group704 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071Wednesday7:30am - 11:00am
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 101, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kendra Devanney, PA-C
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1255665097
Kendra Devanney accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Devanney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendra Devanney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Devanney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Devanney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Devanney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.