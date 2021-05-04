See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington, CT
Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Kendra Damon-Smith works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Connecticut Health Center
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-3238
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2021
    kendra is an amazing human being, she was so nice and explained everything I needed to know about my upcoming procedure very well, she treated me like she knew me for a long time, I appreciate people like her very much.
    Angel Ramos — May 04, 2021
    Photo: Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN
    About Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285189357
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendra Damon-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendra Damon-Smith works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Kendra Damon-Smith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kendra Damon-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Damon-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Damon-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Damon-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.