Kendra Cline, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kendra Cline, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somersworth, NH.
Kendra Cline works at
Locations
Somersworth Primary Care353 High St, Somersworth, NH 03878 Directions (603) 692-6066
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kendra Cline is knowledgeable, kind, always listens and has never rushed me. She responds quickly to portal requests. I have been her patient for several years and now my husband is Kendra’s patient.
About Kendra Cline, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780053736
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendra Cline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kendra Cline accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendra Cline works at
8 patients have reviewed Kendra Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Cline.
