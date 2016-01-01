Overview

Kendra Clark, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Kendra Clark works at Desert Institute For Spine Disorders in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.