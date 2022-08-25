Kendra Carter, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendra Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kendra Carter, FNP-BC
Overview
Kendra Carter, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kendra Carter works at
Locations
-
1
One Medical Group15210 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 275, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (888) 663-6331Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kendra Carter?
Kendra is such an amazing provider. She actually listens to you and thinks out of the box to come up with a solution! She is the best provider I have ever been to !
About Kendra Carter, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063898674
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendra Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kendra Carter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendra Carter works at
3 patients have reviewed Kendra Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.