Kendra Carter, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kendra Carter, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Kendra Carter works at One Medical Kierland Commons in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    15210 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 275, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-6331
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kendra Carter, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063898674
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendra Carter, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendra Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kendra Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendra Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendra Carter works at One Medical Kierland Commons in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Kendra Carter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kendra Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

