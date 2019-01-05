See All Physicians Assistants in Aurora, CO
Overview

Kendra Brandt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO. 

Kendra Brandt works at South Aurora Family Health Services in Aurora, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stride South Aurora Family Health Services
    15132 E Hampden Ave Ste G, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 360-6276
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2019
    Great and caring physician I see as my primary care providor. Would recommend her to any gay or trans individual. I was recommended to her by a friend, and I continue to pass the word along. Apex never has a wait time, very friendly and easy to work with staff. Clean and easy.
    Denver, CO — Jan 05, 2019
    About Kendra Brandt, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1013445477
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendra Brandt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendra Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendra Brandt works at South Aurora Family Health Services in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Kendra Brandt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kendra Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Brandt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

