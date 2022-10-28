See All Nurse Practitioners in Venice, FL
Super Profile

Kendra Back, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Kendra Back, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier School Of Midwifery and Family Nursing (Frontier University).

Kendra Back works at Shore Point Medical Group in Venice, FL with other offices in Nokomis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Point Medical Group
    2446 Laurel Rd, Venice, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Medical Group
    2446 LAUREL RD E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 218-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Diabetes Type 2
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I was very impressed by Kendra’s calm, caring disposition. She seems very knowledgeable about different health issues. She asked a lot of questions which led to a more in depth analysis of my health condition. I highly recommend her to anyone. The staff is also great. Well run office.
    Ruth G — Oct 28, 2022
    Photo: Kendra Back, ARNP
    About Kendra Back, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437408093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier School Of Midwifery and Family Nursing (Frontier University)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky College Med
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendra Back, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendra Back is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kendra Back has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendra Back has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Kendra Back. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Back.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Back, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Back appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

