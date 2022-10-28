Kendra Back, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendra Back is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kendra Back, ARNP
Kendra Back, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier School Of Midwifery and Family Nursing (Frontier University).
Shore Point Medical Group2446 Laurel Rd, Venice, FL 34275 Directions
Gulf Coast Medical Group2446 LAUREL RD E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 218-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed by Kendra’s calm, caring disposition. She seems very knowledgeable about different health issues. She asked a lot of questions which led to a more in depth analysis of my health condition. I highly recommend her to anyone. The staff is also great. Well run office.
About Kendra Back, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Frontier School Of Midwifery and Family Nursing (Frontier University)
- University Of Kentucky College Med
12 patients have reviewed Kendra Back. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Back.
