Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD is a Counselor in Lafayette, LA.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
1
The Mind Mechanix, LLC1105 General Mouton Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 552-2046
2
The Mind Mechanix, LLC241 1/2 La Rue France, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 316-0155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thoroughly enjoyed all of our sessions. My Husband and I went for couples counseling, he gave us tools to make our marriage work, he was easy to talk to and I was comfortable with him. I read other reviews and I’m not sure what happened but I would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1063577096
Education & Certifications
- Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.