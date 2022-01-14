Kendall Wasz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kendall Wasz, PA-C
Overview
Kendall Wasz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Kendall Wasz works at
Locations
Peveler Bowling Womack & Markert Psc1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2265, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 635-7455
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kendall is always thorough and spends as much time as is needed with me. She examines, explains, answers questions and listens. She always asks if there is any other concern before she leaves the room. It can be hard to get an urgent appointment but I don't consider that in rating her.
About Kendall Wasz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689004046
Kendall Wasz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendall Wasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kendall Wasz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Wasz.
