Kendall Kilander, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendall Kilander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kendall Kilander, PA
Overview
Kendall Kilander, PA is a Pulmonologist in Oak Park, IL.
Kendall Kilander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kendall Kilander?
Visit was very good. Received all the answers I needed
About Kendall Kilander, PA
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1013552595
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendall Kilander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kendall Kilander accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendall Kilander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendall Kilander works at
4 patients have reviewed Kendall Kilander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Kilander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendall Kilander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendall Kilander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.