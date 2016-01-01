Kenda Baker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenda Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenda Baker, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kenda Baker, PA is a dermatology physician assistant in Stillwater, OK. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater
1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074
(405) 533-3376
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- USA Managed Care Organization
About Kenda Baker, PA
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1114957370
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center
- Oklahoma State University
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Kenda Baker?
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenda Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenda Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenda Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
113 patients have reviewed Kenda Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenda Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenda Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenda Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.