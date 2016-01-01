See All Physicians Assistants in Stillwater, OK
Super Profile

Kenda Baker, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (113)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kenda Baker, PA is a dermatology physician assistant in Stillwater, OK. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater
    1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 533-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • USA Managed Care Organization

About Kenda Baker, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114957370
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center
Undergraduate School
  • Oklahoma State University
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 113 ratings
Patient Ratings (113)
5 Star
(108)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Kenda Baker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenda Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kenda Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kenda Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

113 patients have reviewed Kenda Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenda Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenda Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenda Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

