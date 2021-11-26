Kelsie Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsie Watson, CNP
Overview
Kelsie Watson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Kelsie Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Family Care at Christian Hospital11125 Dunn Rd Ste 406, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5484
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsie Watson?
Kelsie Watson is the most caring nurse I've been with, anything I feel uncomfortable with she makes sure I see a specialist get blood test and etc. she listens to me and not rush, I love that she shows me she care about my needs. I would recommend her to anyone, she's sweet and her team is very caring n sweet as well, if she wasn't I wouldn't be their, I have gained a pretty good relationship with her to where I know she looks our for my best interest. She ask questions and make me feel like I matter and that's a very big deal for me. Not sure why she's a 3 star but I give her 0ver 5 stars because she does her job well. Thank you Kelsie Watson n Team,??
About Kelsie Watson, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376097329
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsie Watson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsie Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsie Watson works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelsie Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsie Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsie Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsie Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.