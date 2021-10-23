Kelsey Woods has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Woods, APRN
Kelsey Woods, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Kelsey Woods works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4530
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first appointment with Kelsey today and immediately felt comfortable with her and confident that I made a good choice on my new primary care. The nurse that assisted today was amazing as well. I was truly just establishing care but Kelsey was through and wanted to get a good baseline of bloodwork and medical history. I really appreciated her bedside manner, I felt heard, and highly recommend her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306365762
Kelsey Woods accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Kelsey Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
