Kelsey Rosen, AGACNP-BC
Overview
Kelsey Rosen, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Easton, MD.
Kelsey Rosen works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group- Surgical Care500 Cadmus Ln Ste 205, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-4553
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelsey Rosen, AGACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
