Kelsey Rea, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kelsey Rea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. 

Kelsey Rea works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center
    2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 12, 2021
Second visit with Kelsey Rea today. She is wonderful! She explains everything to you and takes her time to make sure you understand what she is telling you. Very knowledgeable and makes you know it is fine to call her if you need to. Very warm and caring too. I will continue, with confidence, to work with her to get my health better and the best it could be.
Claire Maggio — Mar 12, 2021
Kelsey Rea, PA-C
About Kelsey Rea, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548817000
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelsey Rea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelsey Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelsey Rea works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Kelsey Rea’s profile.

Kelsey Rea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Rea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

