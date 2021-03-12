Kelsey Rea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Rea, PA-C
Overview
Kelsey Rea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Kelsey Rea works at
Locations
RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 783-4888Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Second visit with Kelsey Rea today. She is wonderful! She explains everything to you and takes her time to make sure you understand what she is telling you. Very knowledgeable and makes you know it is fine to call her if you need to. Very warm and caring too. I will continue, with confidence, to work with her to get my health better and the best it could be.
About Kelsey Rea, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
