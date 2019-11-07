See All Physicians Assistants in Hollywood, FL
Kelsey Parra, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Kelsey Parra, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelsey Parra, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

Kelsey Parra works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
10 (21)
View Profile
Suzanne Smith, PA-C
Suzanne Smith, PA-C
8 (38)
View Profile
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
10 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelsey Parra?

    Nov 07, 2019
    Kelsey Parra is an excellent PA that explains things to you in-depth. She gave me several options on how to treat my particular ailment. The visit was not rushed. Kelsey helps you feel comfortable and listens keenly to your concerns. I highly recommend PA Kelsey Parra.
    William k — Nov 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelsey Parra, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Kelsey Parra, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelsey Parra to family and friends

    Kelsey Parra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelsey Parra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelsey Parra, PA.

    About Kelsey Parra, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275088890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Parra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Parra works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Kelsey Parra’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Parra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelsey Parra, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.