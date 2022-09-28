See All Family Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Kelsey Moore, MSN

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Kelsey Moore, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Kelsey Moore works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 28, 2022
I have been under Kelsey Moore’s medical care for over 4 years. During that time Kelsey has proven herself to be an extremely skilled and compassionate healthcare professional. She has a conversant and thorough understanding of a wide range of medical aspects. She has always been extraordinarily gifted at diagnosing even the most obscure symptoms, and finding the most helpful solutions. Kelsey is a welcoming, warm and kind individual. One of her best qualities is that she is an incredibly good and empathetic listener. I first met her when I went to Internal Medicine with a complex anxiety and panic disorder. She used all the right elements and concepts to assist me with my recovery. Kelsey Moore has a unique ability to make her patients feel comfortable, validated and reassured. She is very considerate with her assistants and staff. I cannot recommend Kelsey highly enough. She is an exceptional healthcare provider.
Gary Rathburn — Sep 28, 2022
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1679084305
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

