Kelsey Moore, MSN
Offers telehealth
Kelsey Moore, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Kelsey Moore works at
33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003
I have been under Kelsey Moore’s medical care for over 4 years. During that time Kelsey has proven herself to be an extremely skilled and compassionate healthcare professional. She has a conversant and thorough understanding of a wide range of medical aspects. She has always been extraordinarily gifted at diagnosing even the most obscure symptoms, and finding the most helpful solutions. Kelsey is a welcoming, warm and kind individual. One of her best qualities is that she is an incredibly good and empathetic listener. I first met her when I went to Internal Medicine with a complex anxiety and panic disorder. She used all the right elements and concepts to assist me with my recovery. Kelsey Moore has a unique ability to make her patients feel comfortable, validated and reassured. She is very considerate with her assistants and staff. I cannot recommend Kelsey highly enough. She is an exceptional healthcare provider.
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
