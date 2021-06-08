Dr. Mileski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dr. Mileski works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-7865
-
2
Marietta Eye Optical Inc2990 Eagle Dr Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 460-4810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Canton100 Old Ball Ground Hwy Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-2195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Ambulatory Anesthesia of Atlanta LLC895 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111
-
5
Integrated Healthcare Center of Hiram LLC47 Highland Pavilion Ct, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 981-1095
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional. She takes her time to listen to her patients. She is very thorough. She is a great assets to Marietta Eye Clinic.
About Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023492741
Frequently Asked Questions
