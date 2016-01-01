See All Nurse Practitioners in San Jose, CA
Kelsey Lynd, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA. 

Kelsey Lynd works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 523-3870
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kelsey Lynd, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518362466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Lynd, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Lynd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Lynd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Lynd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Lynd works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Kelsey Lynd’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Lynd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Lynd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Lynd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Lynd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

