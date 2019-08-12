See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP

Gastroenterology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Kelsey Hobbs works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kelsey Hobbs?

Aug 12, 2019
Absolutely one of best Gastro's I've ever experienced. Top notch and professional. Highly recommended.
Rane Stone — Aug 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kelsey Hobbs to family and friends

Kelsey Hobbs' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kelsey Hobbs

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP.

About Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174989321
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelsey Hobbs, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kelsey Hobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelsey Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelsey Hobbs works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Kelsey Hobbs’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Kelsey Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Hobbs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.