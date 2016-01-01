Kelsey Green Harman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Green Harman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Green Harman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelsey Green Harman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC.
Kelsey Green Harman works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110 Bldg B, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 951-1140
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Green Harman?
About Kelsey Green Harman, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1104375112
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Green Harman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Green Harman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Green Harman works at
Kelsey Green Harman speaks Spanish.
Kelsey Green Harman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Green Harman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Green Harman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Green Harman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.