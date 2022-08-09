Kelsey Fryberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Fryberger, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelsey Fryberger, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Kelsey Fryberger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Care Physicians89B Omega Dr Ste 89, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Fryberger?
Kelsey is an excellent doctor. She is one of the most attentive doctors I have ever had. I'll probably not go to the doctors again if she decides to retire from the practice.
About Kelsey Fryberger, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770016552
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Fryberger accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Fryberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Fryberger works at
3 patients have reviewed Kelsey Fryberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Fryberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Fryberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Fryberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.