Kelsey Corrigan, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Corrigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Corrigan, CNP
Overview
Kelsey Corrigan, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Falls, MN.
Kelsey Corrigan works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Center P.A.811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 DirectionsSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Corrigan?
About Kelsey Corrigan, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1366095762
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelsey Corrigan using Healthline FindCare.
Kelsey Corrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Corrigan works at
Kelsey Corrigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Corrigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Corrigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Corrigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.