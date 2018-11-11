See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Kernersville, NC
Kelsey Anderson, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
Overview

Kelsey Anderson, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Kelsey Anderson works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7804

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelsey Anderson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1679967749
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Anderson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Anderson works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Kelsey Anderson’s profile.

    Kelsey Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

