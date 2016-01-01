See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Cruz, CA
Kellye Campos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Kellye Campos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO.

Kellye Campos works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 427-7110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 462-7700
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kellye Campos, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1073523361
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions

Kellye Campos, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellye Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kellye Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kellye Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kellye Campos works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Kellye Campos’s profile.

Kellye Campos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kellye Campos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellye Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellye Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

