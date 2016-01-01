Kellye Campos, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellye Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kellye Campos, NP
Overview
Kellye Campos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO.
Kellye Campos works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 427-7110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-7700MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ratings & Reviews
About Kellye Campos, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073523361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellye Campos speaks Spanish.
