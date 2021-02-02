Kelly Wulf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Wulf, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Wulf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Kelly Wulf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Debbie L Miller MD LLC2565 NW Lovejoy St Ste 100, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 279-9700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Wulf?
Had my first visit with Kelly yesterday and found her to be very efficient, she gave me a quick check and proceeded to treat me. I most certainly would recommend Kelly to family and friends!
About Kelly Wulf, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750654323
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Wulf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Wulf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Wulf works at
Kelly Wulf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Wulf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Wulf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Wulf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.