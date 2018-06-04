Kelly Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Winkler, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Winkler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Kelly Winkler works at
Locations
-
1
Leawood Family Care7025 College Blvd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 338-4515
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Winkler?
We love Kelly's efficiency and willingness to give us thorough answers for any health concerns. She puts my kids at ease and I trust her to provide quality care every time.
About Kelly Winkler, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255347506
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Winkler works at
11 patients have reviewed Kelly Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.