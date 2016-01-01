Kelly Wetherill, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Wetherill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Wetherill, PA-C
Overview
Kelly Wetherill, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO.
Kelly Wetherill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pueblo Community Health Center300 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 543-8711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Wetherill?
About Kelly Wetherill, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962925792
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Wetherill accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Wetherill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Wetherill works at
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Wetherill. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Wetherill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Wetherill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Wetherill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.