Kelly Weaver, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Weaver, LPC is a Counselor in Lexington, SC. 

Kelly Weaver works at Stepping Forward Counseling and Consulting LLC in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stepping Forward Counseling and Consulting LLC
    458 Old Cherokee Rd Ste 204, Lexington, SC 29072 (803) 727-2978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Lisa O — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelly Weaver, LPC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063594034
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wofford College - B.S. In Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Weaver, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Weaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Weaver works at Stepping Forward Counseling and Consulting LLC in Lexington, SC. View the full address on Kelly Weaver’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kelly Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

