Kelly Weary, NP
Offers telehealth
Kelly Weary, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Erie, PA.
- 1 2500 Palermo Dr Ste 4, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 860-3179
- Aetna
- Cigna
I never went to a psychiatrist before and was very concerned about being able to open up to someone in a professional setting but found Kelly weary extremely easy to talk to and very helpful I would recommend her to anyone who needs help with sensitive issues like I have
About Kelly Weary, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891945093
Kelly Weary accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Weary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Kelly Weary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Weary.
