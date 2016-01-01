Overview

Kelly Warnock, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Kelly Warnock works at MUSC Health Infectious Disease Kershaw in Camden, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.