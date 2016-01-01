Kelly Vo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Vo, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Vo, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 259 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-1255
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelly Vo, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275019606
Frequently Asked Questions
