Kelly Vazquez, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Vazquez, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL. 

Kelly Vazquez works at Huntsville Hospital Lung Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Huntsville Wound Care Clinic
    420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5864
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Kelly Vasquez is by far the best person I’ve ever entrusted my health care to. She’s thorough, patient, caring, personable, and professional! She possesses the attitude, aptitude and ability that shows she cares! The best ever!
    Melwyn Mounter — May 01, 2021
    About Kelly Vazquez, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1215385380
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Vazquez, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelly Vazquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Vazquez works at Huntsville Hospital Lung Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Kelly Vazquez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

