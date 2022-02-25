See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Kelly Thompson, RPA-C

Family Medicine
4 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelly Thompson, RPA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Kelly Thompson works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab
    509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4700
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Kelly is the best provider I’ve ever had (and I say this as a chronically disabled person - I’ve seen so many of them!). She legitimately cares about her patients in a way I’ve never seen before, and has real passion and dedication to her work. She’s a truly good person, a once in a lifetime PCP, and her team/the people she works with are amazing: Trang has always made me feel so comfortable, Hannah has always been there for me on the phone, and I believe it was Alexis who made a call to bring help to me when I really needed it. I am so grateful for Kelly. I can’t recommend her enough!
    Katerina — Feb 25, 2022
    Kelly Thompson, RPA-C
    About Kelly Thompson, RPA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1891805255
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
