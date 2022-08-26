Kelly Stumbo, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelly Stumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelly Stumbo, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelly Stumbo, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tipp City, OH.
Locations
Hyatt Family Care450 N Hyatt St Ste 202, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions (937) 669-9978Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kelly is a wonderful provider. I'm so thankful I found her. She listens and I always leave feeling like I've been well taken care of. I recommend her to everyone that asks for recommendations for providers. She's the best.
About Kelly Stumbo, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245626092
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Stumbo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Stumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Kelly Stumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Stumbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Stumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Stumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.