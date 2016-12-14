See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Kelly Slykerman, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Kelly Slykerman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kelly Slykerman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Kelly Slykerman works at Professional Group Inc in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
Rhonda Dillingham, MFT
10 (2)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Group Inc
    2201 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 324-1982
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Slykerman?

    Dec 14, 2016
    I was hesitant about finding a new therapist after 4 years of seeing the same person (had to leave because she didn't take my insurance). Kelly has been wonderful! She's easy to talk too, she listens extremely well and pays attention to my concerns. I'm happy I found her and would recommend her to anyone.
    Brandi in Tehachapi, CA — Dec 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Slykerman, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Slykerman, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Slykerman to family and friends

    Kelly Slykerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Slykerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Slykerman, LMFT.

    About Kelly Slykerman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558437871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Slykerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Slykerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Slykerman works at Professional Group Inc in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Kelly Slykerman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelly Slykerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Slykerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Slykerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Slykerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Slykerman, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.