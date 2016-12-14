Kelly Slykerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Slykerman, LMFT
Kelly Slykerman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Professional Group Inc2201 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 324-1982
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was hesitant about finding a new therapist after 4 years of seeing the same person (had to leave because she didn't take my insurance). Kelly has been wonderful! She's easy to talk too, she listens extremely well and pays attention to my concerns. I'm happy I found her and would recommend her to anyone.
About Kelly Slykerman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1558437871
2 patients have reviewed Kelly Slykerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Slykerman.
