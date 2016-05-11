See All Counselors in Dayton, OH
Kelly Selover, CDCA is a Counselor in Dayton, OH. 

Kelly Selover works at Innersight Counseling Professionals LLC in Dayton, OH.

    Innersight Counseling Professionals LLC
    3171 Beaver Vu Dr Ste C, Dayton, OH 45434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-2113
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    May 11, 2016
    Kelly is great and is probably the main reason why I no longer have my anxiety-depression. She is just amazing, and makes the sessions enjoyable. She also modifies everything to your preferences. Kelly will understand if you can't talk about something and move on. I always feel very comfortable with her during our sessions.
    Rorey in Kettering, Ohio — May 11, 2016
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1124338223
