Kelly Rowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Rowe, FNP
Overview
Kelly Rowe, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Kelly Rowe works at
Locations
Nevada Family Care & Wellness Center861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 933-1485Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best N.P. I have ever been blessed to work with. She is attentive and caring. She actually listens to what you tell her. Her staff also responds in a timely fashion.
About Kelly Rowe, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326574328
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Rowe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kelly Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.