Kelly Rowe, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kelly Rowe, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Kelly Rowe works at MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Family Care & Wellness Center
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 933-1485
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Kelly Rowe, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326574328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Rowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelly Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelly Rowe works at MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Kelly Rowe’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kelly Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rowe.

