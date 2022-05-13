Kelly Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Roberts, PA-C
Kelly Roberts, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3A, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199
My provider left and Kelly Roberts work me in expeditiously. She is knowledgeable, kind and caring. She accommodated my special needs and answered all of my questions. This was my first visit with her, but she has already become a valued member of my healthcare team.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Kelly Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
