Kelly Rice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Rice, MA
Kelly Rice, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Costa Mesa, CA.
Kelly Rice works at
Kelly Rice, LMFT
2900 Bristol St Ste G202, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(949) 371-5950
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kelly is incredible at what she does. Not only does she have a compassionate demeanor, she has a wealth of knowledge to share with each person. She helped equip me for life in more ways than I can count. Cannot recommend her enough!
About Kelly Rice, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316015787
Kelly Rice accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Rice works at
4 patients have reviewed Kelly Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.