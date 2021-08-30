See All Nurse Practitioners in East Lansing, MI
Kelly Reid, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kelly Reid, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI. 

Kelly Reid works at Michigan Psychiatric and Primary Care in East Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Michigan Psychiatric and Primary Care
    6110 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 332-5342

Aug 30, 2021
Very friendly and answered all questions without judgement. Would come back!
About Kelly Reid, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033706981
Kelly Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kelly Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Kelly Reid works at Michigan Psychiatric and Primary Care in East Lansing, MI.

Kelly Reid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

